These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk’s office:
— ABR Collections, 2742-31 Hunters Pond Run, C, Aliyah Reynolds, same address.
— Assylam, 909 W. Tremont St., C, Alyssa Taylor, same address.
— Blocher Holdings, 906 W. Clark St., C, Grace Blocher, same address.
— Cultivate, PO Box 17553, U, Keith Story, 2206 Rainbow View, U.
— Dom’s Custom Designs, 703 Phillips Drive, C, Dominique Johnson, same address.
— Doza Contracting, 703 Bergamot Drive, Savoy, Marcelo Mendoza III, same address.
— Enots Professional Tax Service, 412 S. Glenn Drive, U, Barbara Stone, same address.
— K Lar’ae Bonnets, PO Box 394, C, Terrence and Nateasa Ware, same address.
— Luxe Event Decor & Designs by T. Nickole, 1603 E. Lexington Drive, U, Tara Austin-Dixon, same address.
— Pet Horizon, 507 W. Beardsley Ave., C, Tarisha Morris, same address.
— Schmidt Farm Partnership, 2576 County Road 1900 East, Thomasboro, Christopher Roelf Perkins, 3349 148th Ave., Lynn Center, Michael R. Tilford, 305 Franklin St., Mahomet, Catherine M. Whiteside Trust, 418 Reader St., Elburn, Edward Joseph Perkins, 3 Pine Ridge Drive, Vicksburg, Lisa Maria Perkins, 1309 Callaway Drive, Shorewood, Deborah Lynn Perkins, 1607 Oak Park Drive, C, M & B Tilford Trust by Betty A. Tilford, 305 Franklin St., Mahomet.
— Spotless Techniques, 404 E. Sangamon Ave., Rantoul, Malcolm Morris and Shayla Biggers, same address.
— ST Enterprises, 2104 W. Springfield Ave., C, Nicholas M. Schirp, 411 E. Moses Ave., Westville, and Rowan E. Themer, 1210 W. Green St., C.