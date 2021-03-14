These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk’s office:
- B Scentuals, 523 Nathaniel Burch Drive, C, Beverley Hawkins, same address.
- DStarzD ATM, 102 Kenwood Road, C, Antoine McComb, same address.
- Integrity Lawn & Cleaning Services, 905 Berwick Drive, C, Okeomi Clemmons, same address.
- Pevey’s Speedy Delivery, 1505 Holly Hill Drive, C, Taneka Harvey, same address.
- Platinum Events, 604 E. Eureka, C, Travon M. Pickens, same address, and Deandre Reed, 1806 W. John St., C.
- Taliferro Beard and Beauty, P.O. Box 8773, C, Klarissa Underwood, 1705 Bonnie Blair Drive, C, and Mondrell Jones, 1514 Marigold Lane, C.
- Worth Enterprises, 205 W. Columbia Ave., C, Rodney G. Woodworth, same address.