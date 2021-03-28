Listen to this article

These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk’s office:

  • 3 H Trucking, 600 N. Neil St., C, Dwayne M. Hubbard Jr. and Dwayne M. Hubbard Sr., same address.
  • Blingme.2, 1206 Mimosa Drive, C, Terralisha Jackson, same address.
  • Cobb Custom Buildings, 1512 N. Neil St., C, Kevin Cobb, 2902 W. Kirby Ave., C.
  • Different Brand, 600 N. Neil St., C, Dwayne M. Hubbard Jr. and Dwayne M. Hubbard Sr., same address.
  • Eat Fine Design By Khun Kung, 402 Franklin St., Mahomet, Jerry Hutton, same address.
  • Heaven Culture, 1601 Cruising Lane, C, Kiel W. Hodges, same address.
  • HUB Financial Group, 600 N. Neil St., C, Dwayne M. Hubbard Sr., same address.
  • Hunny Bunny Bakes, 306 W. Springfield Ave., U, Mary Enright, 570 E. County Road 1350 North, Tuscola.
  • La Neice Boutique, 1004 S. Smith Road, U, Shaneice Scott, same address.
  • PT-Details, 1217 N. Clock St., C, Phontez Taylor, same address.
  • Red Smoke Clothing Co., 1711 W. John St., C, Ryan Williams, same address.
  • Sooie Bar B Que Joint, 1201 N. Market St., C, Alven E. Allison, 6 Southwood Court, C.

Trending Videos