These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk’s office:
- 3 H Trucking, 600 N. Neil St., C, Dwayne M. Hubbard Jr. and Dwayne M. Hubbard Sr., same address.
- Blingme.2, 1206 Mimosa Drive, C, Terralisha Jackson, same address.
- Cobb Custom Buildings, 1512 N. Neil St., C, Kevin Cobb, 2902 W. Kirby Ave., C.
- Different Brand, 600 N. Neil St., C, Dwayne M. Hubbard Jr. and Dwayne M. Hubbard Sr., same address.
- Eat Fine Design By Khun Kung, 402 Franklin St., Mahomet, Jerry Hutton, same address.
- Heaven Culture, 1601 Cruising Lane, C, Kiel W. Hodges, same address.
- HUB Financial Group, 600 N. Neil St., C, Dwayne M. Hubbard Sr., same address.
- Hunny Bunny Bakes, 306 W. Springfield Ave., U, Mary Enright, 570 E. County Road 1350 North, Tuscola.
- La Neice Boutique, 1004 S. Smith Road, U, Shaneice Scott, same address.
- PT-Details, 1217 N. Clock St., C, Phontez Taylor, same address.
- Red Smoke Clothing Co., 1711 W. John St., C, Ryan Williams, same address.
- Sooie Bar B Que Joint, 1201 N. Market St., C, Alven E. Allison, 6 Southwood Court, C.