These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk’s office:
— 2nd Street Flooring, 907 W. Marketview Drive, C, Nate Garcier, 702 E. Larmon St., Tolono.
— Loving And Creative Hands Daycare, 1912 Weaver Drive, U, Joanne Jones, same address.
— MRA Janitorial, PO Box 3072, C, Michelle Carr, 1007 Scovill, U.
— Mz. Kat’s Kitchen, 1806 S. Cottage Grove Ave., U, Katherine Keys, same address.
— New World Painting, 907 W. Marketview Drive, C, Nate Garcier, 702 E. Larmon St., Tolono.
— Odell’s Boutique Perfumeria y Accesorios, 128 N. Garrard, Rantoul, Angelica Villa Hernandez, 424 S. Tanner St., Rantoul.
— Professional Therapeutic Massage, 3737 Summer Sage Court, C, Richard L. Smith, same address.
— Raven Global Strategies, 1510 River Bluff Court, Mahomet, Richard Vogen, same address.
— Smith Photography, 610 Doisy Lane, C, Darrin Smith, same address.
— Spotless Adventure, 613 W. Union St., C, Samia Lawson, same address.
— True North Counseling Center, 201 W. Springfield Ave, C, Henry V. Woolsey, 10 Gerald Road, Rantoul, and Daniel Applegate, 306 W. Vine St., C.
— Zielinski Automotive, 2503 Leeper Drive, C, Zachary Zielinski, same adress.