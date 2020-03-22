These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk’s office:
— Black Lab Farms, 2977 County Road 400 E., Fisher, Samantha S. and Thomas S. Parkhill Jr., same address.
— Ivy League Cleaning, 3114 Earle Court, U, Sherard Brown, same address.
— Jay Farms II Trucking, 728 County Road 2200 N., C, John D. Jay II, same address.
— Probiotic Air Solutions, 1806 E. Cobble Creek, Mahomet, Jeffrey Robinson, same address.
— Rooted Royals, 1408 Beech St., U, Brandy Dukes, same address.
— Top Dog Vending and Catering, 1403 Glendale Drive, C, Matthew Carter, same address.