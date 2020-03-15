These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk’s office:
— We Move It Moving Company, 711 Sherwood Terrace, C, Steven D. Stump, same address.
— Amatz Yoga & Wellness, 3912 Balmoral Drive, C, Valena Georgette Claiborne, same address.
— Brown Bear Daycare, 1605 Mitchell Drive, Mahomet, Robert and Abigail LaBoyteaux, same address.
— Clarion Psychotherapy, 203 W. Stanage Ave., C, Cheron Allen, same address.
— Cycle Adventure, 1003 S. Lynn St., U, Yashua Baker, same address.
— DeSouza Enterprises Inc., DBA Central Illinois Fighting Game Community, 511 N. Neil St., C, Christopher DeSouza, same address.
— House Cleaning Queen, 709 W. Church St., C, Quadalupe L. Lopez, same address.
— Husband & Wife Lawn Service, 500 W. Meyer St., Thomasboro, Shari K. Grindley, same address.
— Jasmine’s Helping Hands Private Cleaning Services, 206 Kenwood Road, C, Jasmine Henry, same address.
— Light Year Lawn Care, 1402 E. Florida Ave., U, Timothy R. Williams, same address.
— Little Bags Big World, 2506 County Road 500 E., Mahomet, Allyson Sanborn, same address.
— O’Neal’s Lawncare and Hardscapes, 205 N. Main St., Homer, Brandon Shaffer, same address, and Larry O’Neal III, 374 Wayne St., Mahomet.
— Wordability, 2773-22 Hunters Pond Run, C, Taloya Walker, same address.