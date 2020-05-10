These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk’s office:
— Keith Cameron Smith dba Cameron’s Catering, 22 Greencroft Drive, C, Keith C. Smith, same address.
— Shay’s Got The Juice Smoothie’s, 310 W. Tremont St., C, ShaCoria Crider, same address.
— Split Ends, 205 S. David St., Sidney, Laurie Callaway, 24 N. Deer Lake, Villa Grove.
— Tasty Tart, 405 S. Neil St., Suite C, C, Eric Kuo, 608 E. Chalmers St., C.
— Tequilla Cosmetics, 3307 Ridgewood Drive, C, Taquilla Williams, same address.