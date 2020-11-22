These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk’s office:
- A.CO.A.CO., 413 Nathaniel Burch Drive, C, Josephine Coco Vapomodiri Kaya and Charly Franklin Kapela Pembele, same address.
- Certified Tomboy, 814 N. Division Ave., U, Sharika Smith, same address.
- Every Day Collective Co., 1201 Waters Edge Road, C, Brittany Carver, same address.
- Jennifer Allen Therapies, 1110 W. Daniel St., C, Jennifer Allen, same address.
- Next Level Hair Parlor, 12 E. Washington St., C, Isis Griffin and Alven Allison, 6 Southwood Court, C.
- RareTulips, 600 N. Neil St., C, Shamika L. Jackson, 2009 Moreland Boulevard, C.
- Trukannon Vision Studios, 313 N. Mattis Ave., C, Quincy Dorris, 1607 Normandy Drive, C.