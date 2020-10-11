These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk’s office:
- Armetta — Home Maintenance and Repair, 3211 Nobel Drive, C, Austin Armetta, same address.
- Brandon Daycare, 1507 Summit Ridge Road, C, Summer Dixon, same address.
- Conscious Community Connections, P.O. Box 6374, C, Alicia Williams, 505 Louisiana Ave., C, and Heather Rose, 207 Foxwell Court West, C.
- Grisham Consulting, 1011 S. Wright St., C, James H. Grisham, same address.
- Purden Trucking, 274 Apple Tree Drive, U, William Purden, same address.
- Tabitha’s Cleaning, 503 Irvine Road, C, Tabitha Eichelberger, same address.
- Tally’s Kloset, 907 N. Walnut St., C, Talisha Dorsey, same address.
- Wildly Sweet Boutique, P.O. Box 6624, C, Gidget Cogdill, 510 N. McKinley Ave., C.