These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk’s office:
— Art Nails, 908 W. Marketview Drive, C, Ly Bui, 1302 Farley Lane, C.
— Mikfap Enterprise, 737 S. Mattis Ave., C, Oluwasegun Fapohunda, same address.
— Nash Painting & Construction Services, 1129 N. Third St., C, David Lee Nash Jr., same address.
— Tomarra’s Daycare, 213 Briar Lane, C, Judy Dixon, same address.
— Fodamat & Mbongo (FM Business), 2801 Hundman Drive, C, Daniel Matondo, 601 W. Seventh St., Beardstown, and Thomas Mbongo, 1310 S. Abercorn St., U.
— Gaea’s Blessing, 1730 E. Colorado Ave., U, Gloria Mo, same address.
— L&L Gift Shop, 1209 N. Hickory St., C, Linda Benson, same address.
— M J Specchio Investments, 1490 County Road 2800 North, Rantoul, Michael J. Specchio, same address.
— Pro Finishes Painting, P.O. Box 6931, C, Anthony Casad, 2707 N. Duncan Road, C.
— Tandy Investment DBA Angel Nails, 2500 S. Philo Road, U, Tien Thanh X Luong, 406 Dropseed Drive, Savoy.