These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk’s office:
Advanced Maintenance Services, 2088 County Road 300 N, Rantoul, Jeff Waller, same address.
Aldana Flooring Services, 3318 Stoneway Court, C, Mario Lopez Aldana, same address.
Bell General Contractors, 3104 Amy Drive, C, Henry Bell III, same address.
Cody S. Lewis, LCSW, 100 N. Chestnut St., Suite 244, C, Cody Lewis, 702 E. California Ave., U.
C-U Home Sweet Home, 3311 Edward Hoffman Drive, C, Gina Sterling, same address.
The Auto Doctor, 1411 Joanne Lane, C, Ashley Van Vliet and Daniel Van Vliet Sr., same address.