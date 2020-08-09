Champaign businessman Habeeb Habeeb, who emigrated from Lebanon, has set up a fundraiser to help families impacted by the massive explosion in Beirut.
In an appearance this week on WDWS’ “A Penny for Your Thoughts,” Habeeb said his family members still in Lebanon are safe.
“My brother and his wife and grandchild were coming back home. And they were just opening their front door” when the explosion hit, Habeeb said. “If they would have been 20 seconds later, they would have gotten hit by glass.”
While his nephew’s wife was injured by glass, “that’s very little compared with what some people have had,” Habeeb said.
“Houses are blown apart, balconies are blown apart,” he said. “You see the videos, and it just breaks your heart.”
Habeeb grew up in Beirut about a mile away from the port where the explosion happened.
“I know the area well,” he said.
He moved to Illinois in 1973 when he was 17 to attend college.
“I came to college to be a doctor and go back,” Habeeb said, but ”the war started and I was kind of stuck in America.”Habeeb was the CEO of Benefit Planning Consultants, which was sold in 2018 to Ascensus. He also founded a leadership institute.
After the explosion, Habeeb said his friends reached out to ask how they could help, but he wasn’t sure who could be trusted.
“So I decided to open my own GoFundMe page for families I know or to give to people or to give to schools over there,” Habeeb said.
More at habeebhabeeb.com.
— Ben Zigterman