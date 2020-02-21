CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign Center Partnership has selected one of its board members to be its new executive director.
Alexander “Xander” Hazel will start March 2, replacing Genevieve Kirk, the organization’s executive director since 2017.
“We were fortunate to have a great response to our executive director opportunity and were able to select Xander Hazel from an impressive pool of applicants,” stated Don Elmore, board chairman of the partnership, which aims to build the business community in downtown, midtown and Campustown.
Hazel has been on the partnership’s board since 2018 and most recently served as acting executive director of the Orpheum Children’s Science Museum.
Hazel graduated from Earlham College in Richmond, Ind., and has a master’s in entomology from the University of Illinois.
“As the incoming executive director, I am excited to continue the CCP’s tradition of elevating business members and supporters, and creating a vibrant and welcoming city for everyone,” he said.