CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign company, Inprentus Inc., has made the final four in the Illinois Manufacturers' Association Makers Madness contest, and there’s still time left to cast your vote online to help it cross the finish line.
For the title of “coolest thing made in Illinois,” Inprentus' custom blazed diffraction gratings, which are used in X-ray and ultraviolet experiments at synchrotron facilities and scientific research institutions, are competing against General Mills’ Fruit by the Foot, a Rivian Automotive electric truck and Ingersoll Machine Tools’ components for the Orion spacecraft capsule.
Inprentus was founded in 2012 by University of Illinois physics Professor Peter Abbamonte. It has 16 employees.
Anyone can cast a vote here through Sunday, and the winner will be announced April 27.