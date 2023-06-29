DANVILLE — The Golden Nugget Danville casino will be open seven days a week with longer hours after receiving approval from the Illinois Gaming Board.
General Manager Juris Basens announced Wednesday that the state agency had approved the changes.
“We’re just thrilled,” Basens said. “The gaming board has been great to work with.”
One issue had been staffing levels. The casino, which opened May 27 with 161 employees, is now up to 229.
“That’s a huge increase,” Basens said. “We’ve lost very few employees since we opened.”
The casino had been closed on Tuesdays and operating from 4 p.m. midnight the other days of the week, except Sundays, when it was open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The new hours of operation are as follows:
- Monday-Tuesday: 4 p.m. to midnight.
- Wednesday-Thursday: 2 p.m. to midnight.
- Friday: Noon to 1 a.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.
- Sunday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
In addition, Basens said the casino will have special hours for the Independence Day weekend:
- Sunday, July 2: 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.
- Monday, July 3: 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.
- Tuesday, July 4: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.