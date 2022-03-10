CHICAGO — A new casino in Danville one step closer to reality.
On Thursday morning, the Illinois Gaming Board gave preliminary approval for suitability of construction, the first step in developer Danville Development LLC's application for an owner's license.
The proposal for the Golden Nugget Danville Casino calls for it to be built on the site of a former warehouse at 204 Eastgate Drive alongside Lynch Road on the city's east side, near the Indiana border. It is projected to be in operation 11 months after the start of construction and to employ about 300 people.
It will include a 41,500-square-foot gaming floor, 500 slot machines, 14 table games, two restaurants, a sports book and 650 surface parking spaces.
It will also offer online gambling and digital sports betting through Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc.