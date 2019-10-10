DANVILLE — Local government and business officials celebrated the long-awaited grand opening Thursday of an extended-stay hotel property, the TownePlace Suites by Marriott.
The newly constructed four-story, 80-room property along Lynch Drive near Interstate 74 on the eastern outskirts of the city will cater to a niche market that was underserved locally, according to officials with Sunrise Hospitality, which owns the hotel and two adjacent properties, a Holiday Inn Express and a Hampton Inn.
P.B. Patel, the Sunrise associate overseeing the three Danville hotels, said in operating the other two, the company realized there existed a local demand for one catering more to longer-stay guests, including contractors, professionals, employees and clients looking to stay a week, three months or more.
In reference to demand for this TownePlace Suites, Vermilion Advantage President Vicki Haugen said it was booked up the fourth day it was open.
The hotel is part of Sunrise Hospitality’s growing portfolio of more than 25 hotels of various brands across the Midwest, including other cities in Illinois and in Indiana, Michigan and Ohio. Patel said Sunrise is opening five or six new hotels this year.
Patel said every room in TownePlace Suites is designed and equipped to serve guests who want the option of a longer stay, with a range of in-room kitchenettes available in studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units that can include washers and dryers, microwaves, refrigerators, stovetops, ovens and more.
Construction of the 50,000-square-foot building ramped up to full speed in spring 2018 and wrapped up earlier this year, with the property opening to customers in late August.
TownePlace Suites joins eight other hotels adjacent to the Lynch exit on Interstate 74 where Haven Gaming LLC officials are planning to build a new casino resort in the next couple years.
Patel said he is excited about that development, which is slated to include construction of an on-site boutique hotel, and believes it will generate business for their three hotels.