DANVILLE — Danville’s first cannabis dispensary is set to debut today on the southeastern edge of town.
Cresco Labs is opening its sixth Sunnyside store in Illinois at 369 Lynch Road, less than a mile from the border with Indiana and just north of Interstate 74. It’s located where the former Border Cafe used to be.
During the coronavirus pandemic, the store will be open seven days a week, but will only take online orders that can be picked up at the store.
Customers will receive a text when their order is ready for pickup, and they’ll need to wear masks inside.
The 4,800-square-foot store will have 10 points of sale, Cresco Labs announced, and it will have bright lights and natural wood tones.
Last September, Danville aldermen voted in favor of allowing a recreational-cannabis dispensary within city limits and applying a 3 percent tax to sales.
The city also limited where a dispensary could be located by requiring it to be a half-mile from residential zoned areas.
Cresco also has a store in Champaign on South Neil Street and cultivation centers in Lincoln and Kankakee.
Unlike the dispensaries in Champaign and Urbana, which also sell medical marijuana, Danville’s will only sell recreational marijuana.