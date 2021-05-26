RANTOUL — The director of development and construction for a company that will revitalize the site of a vacant motel at a key entrance to the village said it will be developed as a combination of retail business and food establishments.
Tim Flanagan of Chicago-based Core Acquisitions was present Tuesday morning when demolition started on the former Knights Inn on west U.S. 136, just off Interstate 57. Flanagan did not speak formally but did talk with village officials.
“We know it’s going to be some type of retail-food mix,” Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer said. “But he did not say exactly what would be there.”
Eisenhauer said Flanagan expects demolition to take two to three weeks.
A ceremony including village officials headed by Mayor Chuck Smith started the demolition.
Instead of golden shovels for a groundbreaking ceremony, a golden sledgehammer was used to mark the start of the tear-down.
Adam Bell, Core Acquisitions’ vice president of development, said earlier that construction of the nearby Rantoul Family Sports Complex played a major role in the company’s decision to develop the Knights Inn site.