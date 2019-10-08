CHAMPAIGN — The incubator at the University of Illinois Research Park has received $50,000 from the U.S. Small Business Administration to continue its program to support women and other underrepresented entrepreneurs.
The Accelerating Women And underRepresented Entrepreneurs, or AWARE, program at the EnterpriseWorks incubator received the funding as part of the SBA’s 2019 Growth Accelerator Fund Competition.
It handed out $3 million in funding to 60 programs across 39 states.
AWARE provides entrepreneurship training, counseling and networking resources.
Its resources include an entrepreneur-in-residence familiar with the needs of underrepresented groups and targeted mentorship, training and networking opportunities.
The AWARE program was started in 2016 after it received a $100,000 grant from the National Science Foundation.