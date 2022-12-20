FISHER — Four years after a rural Foosland couple took over ownership/operation of Fisher’s downtown grocery store, the business is doing well.
Brandon Chandler said business at Ingold’s Grocery is “steady, very busy.” Also challenging.
“The grocery business is tough,” said Chandler, who owns Ingold’s with his wife, Carissa. “It’s hard to keep things on the shelves. A lot of things are randomly out of stock or discontinued. Prices keep going up. It’s hard to raise prices on groceries and then have your power bill double.”
The couple reopened the store a little more than four years ago — in October 2018. They opted to keep the name the same as the original, which opened in 1926.
Chandler is happy with the community support and his staff, saying, “We’ve got some of the best, hardest-working high school kids who work for us.”
The grocery store operates in half of the building. The other half is occupied by Lucky Laundry, which also includes a bar and slot machines in the back end.
“Do your laundry and then go grab a cocktail,” Chandler said. “Everybody who comes in there says it’s like a little hole-in-the-wall speakeasy.”
Chandler said a lot more men are willing to do the laundry now. The business features a window through which people in the bar can see if their laundry is done, but those in the laundromat can’t see who’s in the bar. The bar also includes three TVs.
Lucky Laundry is owned by the Chandlers and Cale and Kate Zehr.
The proposed opening of the business originally generated some controversy.
Mayor Mike Bayler said he knows a few people from out of town such as Rantoul and Mahomet who do their laundry there because of its unique set-up.
The business was the subject of some controversy because it would include additional slot machines, but Bayler said there are no additional slots. The ones at the business replaced ones that had been housed in another location that closed.
“The big objection was basically more gambling in town, giving (the public) something that they really shouldn’t spend their money on” Bayler said. “We don’t tell people what to spend their money on. That’s their decision. On Brandon’s side, he was also bringing another service to town, which we didn’t have, which was a laundromat.”
