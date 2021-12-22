RANTOUL — From a life-size rebar woolly mammoth to the massive three-dimensional diorama at Gettysburg National Military Park, Taylor Studios has long created and built many of the exhibits in museums and parks across the U.S.
Now, this Rantoul company has a new owner that will continue its work, said founder Betty Brennan.
Brennan, who will remain at Taylor Studios as president, closed on the sale of her business Dec. 15 with buyer Innovative Companies Inc., part of New York-based Proviso Capital, a holding company formed this year.
Reginald Binford, Proviso Capital’s managing partner, said the acquisition will help advance the company’s strategy of building a global display, exhibit and sign-manufacturing company built around innovative design.
The focus of Taylor Studios’ work won’t be changing under the new ownership, Brennan said.
If you visit parks, heritage sites and museums across the country, you may well have seen some of the exhibits Taylor Studios has designed and fabricated and not even realized they were made by a local company.
The company has created and produced more than 700 exhibits in its 30 years — not only for museums and parks, but also for universities and large corporations — in 45 states and four countries, Brennan said.
With each client, Taylor Studios helps establish and develop the story line and brainstorms the exhibits that will best tell the story, Brennan said.
The fabrication of the exhibits is done in the company’s 7,400-square-foot production space in Rantoul’s former Walmart building on North Lon Drive.
Brennan co-founded Taylor Studios with her ex-husband, Joe Taylor, and later bought out his share of the business.
Some of its work over the years has included, to name a few projects, the 2,500-square-foot poppy field at the National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Mo., a lunging paleo hunter and 7,000-pound woolly mammoth at the Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center in Horicon, Wis., and a 38-foot-long whale suspended from the interpretive center ceiling at the Guana Tolomato Matanzas National Estuarine Research Reserve near St. Augustine, Fla.
Brennan said the business has also done work for the National World War II Museum, formerly the National D-Day Museum, in New Orleans, and currently under construction is an exhibit telling the story of bison for Custer State Park in South Dakota.
More of Taylor Studios’ work can be found in the modern-day Marine figures at The National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle, Va., and, closer to home, exhibits at the Adler Planetarium in Chicago and Turkey Run State Park in Indiana, Brennan said.
Taylor Studios’ staff of 35, some employed there for more than two decades, has been “incredible” to work with, Brennan said. The staff and rest of the senior leadership team are also remaining under the new owner, she said.
Along with continuing as Taylor Studios president, Brennan said she’s in the process of writing a book that will be a memoir of the Taylor Studios journey.