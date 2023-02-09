Sign up for our daily newsletter here
CHAMPAIGN — Ahead of her candle shop's Opening Day in a newly renovated space in downtown Champaign, Fire Doll Studio owner Kayla Brown hosted a private event Wednesday night to honor the previous tenants, Terry and Liz Hawkins, who owned and operated Skins n Tins Drum Shop at 29 E. Main St., C, for more than 30 years before retiring in January 2020.
About 50 people, mostly local musicians and former employees/patrons of the drum shop, gathered to share memories and offer thanks to the Hawkinses before the unveiling of a special homage — a large chandelier in the middle of the new store's event space made out of drums sourced from local musicians, including one from Terry Hawkins and several from Brown's husband, Ian Shepherd, a longtime former employee.
Among the speakers at the event were Mayor Deb Feinen, who read a proclamation honoring Champaign's oldest and only drum store — one of only three in the state — that she presented to the retired owners; and several former employees who have gone on to successful stints with local bands.
Brown, herself a well-known local musician, said she had the chandelier made as a way to keep a piece of the former store alive. She moved her artisan candle shop to the new space after it outgrew its original home a few blocks south at 110 S. Neil St., where it had opened in August 2021.