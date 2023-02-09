02092023 skinsntins
Buy Now

From left, Fire Doll Studio owner Kayla Brown speaks with Terry and Liz Hawkins, retired owners of the former Skins n Tins Drum Shop, at a reception Wednesday at the shop’s former space at 29 E. Main St., C, where Brown’s artisan candle store is set to open this weekend. Brown planned the event to unveil a chandelier built from drums sourced from local drummers, including one from Terry himself, as a tribute to the former tenants, who closed their shop in January 2020 after more than 30 years in the space.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

Sign up for our daily newsletter here

At 2 p.m. Fridays, our Kathy Reiser answers reader questions. Put her to the test by clicking here or email kreiser@news-gazette.com.

CHAMPAIGN — Ahead of her candle shop's Opening Day in a newly renovated space in downtown Champaign, Fire Doll Studio owner Kayla Brown hosted a private event Wednesday night to honor the previous tenants, Terry and Liz Hawkins, who owned and operated Skins n Tins Drum Shop at 29 E. Main St., C, for more than 30 years before retiring in January 2020.

Fire Doll chandelier 1

Terry Hawkins, left in scarf, retired co-owner of the former Skins n Tins Drum Shop, smiles as he slips the switch to light a chandelier made out of drums sourced from local drummers, including one of his bass drums at top, at an event Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in his business's former space in downtown Champaign. The event was hosted by Fire Doll Studio owner Kayla Brown, whose artisan candle shop is taking over the space at 29 E. Main St., C.

About 50 people, mostly local musicians and former employees/patrons of the drum shop, gathered to share memories and offer thanks to the Hawkinses before the unveiling of a special homage — a large chandelier in the middle of the new store's event space made out of drums sourced from local musicians, including one from Terry Hawkins and several from Brown's husband, Ian Shepherd, a longtime former employee.

Among the speakers at the event were Mayor Deb Feinen, who read a proclamation honoring Champaign's oldest and only drum store — one of only three in the state — that she presented to the retired owners; and several former employees who have gone on to successful stints with local bands.

Fire Doll chandelier 2

A chandlier made out of drums sourced from local musicians, including a bass drum from retired Skins n Tins Drum Shop owner Terry Hawkins at top, is shown after it was ceremonially lit at an event Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in the drum shop's former space in downtown Champaign. It was the centerpiece of an event put on by Fire Doll Studio owner Kayla Brown, whose artisan candle shop is opening this weekend in the space at 29 E. Main St.

Brown, herself a well-known local musician, said she had the chandelier made as a way to keep a piece of the former store alive. She moved her artisan candle shop to the new space after it outgrew its original home a few blocks south at 110 S. Neil St., where it had opened in August 2021.

Managing Editor

Niko Dugan is managing editor at The News-Gazette. His email is ndugan@news-gazette.com.

Trending Videos