CHAMPAIGN — More than two years after the former News-Gazette building in downtown Champaign was sold, its future use remains uncertain.
The property at 15 Main St. was sold at auction in August 2020 by The News-Gazette’s former owners to local entrepreneur Laura Kalman, and its 2021 property taxes went unpaid, according to Champaign County records.
The delinquent taxes were sold last month in the county’s annual tax sale to Zerro Tax Investments at 1701 Broadmoor Drive, C, records indicate.
The 2021 taxes plus penalties came to $36,183, and fees have been added in connection with tax-sale expenses, according to Champaign County Treasurer Cassandra “C.J.” Johnson.
Once delinquent taxes are sold, property owners wishing to redeem, or pay, them must make an appointment with the county clerk and recorder’s office or can redeem them directly from the buyers, the office said.
On its website, the clerk and recorder’s office says that if delinquent taxes remain unredeemed for two to three years after the tax sale, the buyer can petition the court for the deed to the property.
Asked about her plans for the 15 Main St. building this week, Kalman said, “we’re working on redeeming the taxes, so there’s really no change in the status.”
Kalman is president of the CS+X Foundation board, and said plans for the building were still being decided by her and the foundation, which its website describes as leading local campaigns “that promote real solutions to the grand challenges faced by society.”
Foundation President Ruth Wyman, an Urbana attorney, said the 15 Main St. building had been used to host community events to help define what the the reuse of the building should be, but with the continued COVID-19 pandemic, “things kind of got put on hold.”
The hope is still to make this building a kind of “community hub,” she said.
“It’s a really cool space,” Wyman said.
Rob Kowalski, assistant planning and development director for the city, said he’s not aware of any plans being submitted to the city for reuse of the 15 Main St. property.
Another nearby property for which county records identify Kalman as owner — 322-324 N. Neil St., C, the buildings between Meyer Drapery and Soma Ultralounge — also had its 2021 property taxes go unpaid and were also sold in this year’s tax sale.