DANVILLE — Golden Nugget employees took the day off Tuesday after the new Danville casino held its long-awaited opening during the Memorial Day weekend.
General Manager Juris Basens said things went, “for the most part, pretty well” Saturday through Monday.
“We had good crowds all three days,” he said. “It was nice and steady. We’re able to manage it well. The guests all seemed to have a good time. There were a lot of smiles. Many signed up for the loyalty club,” which gives rewards of food or additional free play depending on the amount of play.
Basens said that, for the time being, the casino will be closed every Tuesday.
While looking to add more staff, Basens said the current staff handled their jobs well.
“There was a little bit of tension because (many were) not used to dealing with the public,” he said. “Nothing out of the ordinary. The level of enthusiasm has been good. They’re a little bit tired. They’ve been working and training very hard.”
Basens said the casino drew a large number of people from Indiana and Champaign, as well as the Danville area.
“I believe people had a good time and good experience,” he said. “Between word of mouth, advertising and social media, we’ll do well.”
With a number of Illinois Gaming Board officials on hand, the casino hosted VIP visitors — about 200 each night — on Tuesday and Wednesday to give staff practice in their jobs.
“It gave the gaming board people a chance to see how they’d do,” Basens said. “They give you a full vetting of everything. The onus is always on us to meet their standards and the standards of the state of Illinois.”
The casino’s Salt Grass Steakhouse opened about a month prior, and Basens said people are “loving it,” adding that the restaurant is not fully open as it looks to hire additional staff.
The casino’s Front Row Bar and Grill is also open and working to make its full menu available.
Basens said he received many compliments on the entire operation.
“It was a very pleasant surprise how excited people were, especially the local folks,” he said. “If I had one, I’ve probably had 100 people say, ‘We’re so glad you’re open. We’ve been wanting our own casino for the last 30 years.’”