HOMER — A special meeting Monday of the Homer Village Board to discuss a proposed five-year water and sewer tax reduction for a new car wash has been canceled.
Village Clerk Sharon Jeffers said car wash owner Don Happ decided after speaking with Village President Jeremy Richards that “it is not in the village’s best interest for him to pursue the proposed break in water and sewer” and withdrew his request.
Someone with the village reportedly told Happ that he would receive a 50 percent rate reduction over five years for the car wash if it were built.
However, both Richards and former village President Ray Cunningham said they never made that promise.
The village board, however, did approve $20,000 a year for Happ's business for the life of the tax-increment-financing program starting in fiscal year 2023 and to reimburse him $31,473 for sidewalks and approaches that he installed for his Happ-Y Daze Car Wash.