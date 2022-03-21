HOMER — A special meeting tonight of the Homer Village Board to discuss a proposed five-year water and sewer rate price reduction for a new car wash has been canceled.
Village Clerk Sharon Jeffers said car wash owner Don Happ decided after speaking with Village President Jeremy Richards “it is not in the village’s best interest for him to pursue the proposed break in water and sewer.” He withdrew his request.
Someone with the village reportedly had told Happ that he would receive a 50 percent rate reduction over five years for the car wash if it were built. However, both Richards and former Village President Ray Cunningham said they never made that promise.
The village board, however, did approve Happ be given $20,000 a year for the life of the tax increment financing program starting in fiscal year 2023 and be reimbursed $31,473 for village sidewalks and approaches that were installed for the Happ-Y Daze Car Wash.