MAHOMET — Work at a prime development corner at U.S. 150 and Prairieview Road in Mahomet is paving the way for three buildable commercial lots, and the owner is in contract talks with potential buyers.
Which businesses may be coming to that location, though, hasn't been disclosed, according to village Administrator Patrick Brown.
Owner/developer Randy Huffman "hasn’t come to us with any building plans,” Brown said.
Huffman said he owns 130 acres at that location, and is in contract talks to sell the three frontage lots that are the first phase of development for the property.
“We’re out there for a purpose, but I do not have contracts yet on anything,” said Huffman, president of Visionary Hospitality Services. “Hopefully, I’ve got a couple of lots pre-sold, but there’s some contract negotiation going on and I can’t reveal yet what it is because of that. There’s some hopefully good things coming.”
Brown said 130 yards of dirt were brought in to the site, and work on filling in and grading is nearly completed.
Plans being recommended by the village’s Plan and Zoning Commission and going to a study session of the village board next week include the plat of the three-lot commercial area, being called the Knolls at Vision South subdivision, and a new section of Patton Drive to run west from Prairieview Road south of the three lots.
This new section of Patton Drive wouldn’t connect to the existing Patton Drive, Brown said.
Eventually the two Patton Drive sections will be connected, Brown said, “but it could be quite a few years down the road.”
While Huffman hasn’t brought any building plans to the village yet for the commercial lots, Brown said this is a prime corner with good exposure access from Interstate 74.
“My inclination would assume that the best use would be, for that location and accessibility to the interstate — I’m just speculating — you’d probably expect something that is complementary to the interstate exit,” he said.