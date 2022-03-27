CHAMPAIGN — When you drop off your cleaning at Colony Square Cleaners, there is a good chance that a member of Al Griggs’ family will play a part in being responsible for it at some point.
Griggs, the founder and president of the dry cleaners at 701 Devonshire Drive, said that it truly is a family-run business.
“We have had almost every family member work here at one time or another,” says Griggs, who still is active in the business he started at the same location in Colony Square in 1979. “My nephew (Terrance Jones) is the general manager. But his grandson, my grandson, his nephew, both of my sons, my wife, his wife, I mean the list is endless. It has always been that way. We had family come up from the south and visit during the summers and work for us. I am very proud of that.”
Griggs moved to Champaign-Urbana in the early 1960s to attend graduate school at the University of Illinois. His wife, Mildred, completed her Ph.D., and Griggs received his master’s degree and administrative certificate. He worked in Unit 4 schools as a teacher, coach and administrator, including terms as an assistant principal at Centennial and principal at Edison Middle School.
“We had two sons, and I thought there was a need to get involved in a business venture,” Griggs said.
Griggs had a cousin who owned a dry cleaning business back home in Meridian, Miss. Griggs’ mother, Mabel Holloway, had worked for him, and as a youth, he hung around the facility often. He also worked for the Mississippi Independent Linen Association for a year. The experiences between the two were enough to start his own dry-cleaning business in Champaign.
“But when we opened, the economy wasn’t good at all,” he said. “It was 1979, and inflation was going crazy. Interest rates were raised, and we got by with the help of a couple of banks in town, and after we got through that, things started moving really well.”
He also had the help of a partner, Bill Renfro.
“He had worked at every dry cleaners in Champaign-Urbana,” Griggs said. “He came out of the Navy and served in World War II. So he was the manager that took over the team. We were partners until he retired.”
But the influx of family members had already started. Jones moved from Tuscaloosa, Ala., to Champaign in 1981.
“I was about 22 years old,” he said. “I was familiar with being here because when I was in high school, I would come up here and spend the summers with my uncle. He was my mentor, and I would learn different things about the business.”
Now past 80 years old, Griggs has no intention of slowing down.
“Colony Square Cleaners has been a good thing for the community and the family,” Griggs says. “It is still working, and we hope it will continue for future generations.”