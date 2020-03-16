A product made by Build Equinox, Urbana, is one of the 16 finalists in the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association’s inaugural Makers Madness contest to determine the coolest things made in Illinois.
The association said 100,000 votes were to narrow the field to 16 products.
The finalists will compete in the next round of voting, and the competition will culminate in an awards ceremony April 1, when the Coolest Thing Made in Illinois will be named, the manufacturers’ group said.
Build Equinox is the maker of the CERV2, described by the company as a premium smart ventilation system that manages indoor air quality, including levels of carbon dioxide and volatile organic compounds.
Build Equinox says 100 percent of the energy used its manufacturing process in Urbana comes from solar panels installed by the employees.
Also a top 16 finalist is the Ford Mustang headlight made by North American Lighting Co., Paris.
The coolest things made in Illinois contest started with 260 nominated products such as food, heavy equipment, electronics, toys, automotive and home products and others.
Anyone wishing to vote for a product to advance in the competition can cast one vote a day, according to the manufacturers group.
Votes can be cast through March 15 at makersmadnessil.com.
Spring Open House
Prairie Gardens, 3000 W. Springfield Ave., C, is offering two Saturdays worth of free garden seminars at its upcoming spring open house set for March 28 and April 4.
Times for seminars March 28 are:
— 9:15 a.m.: Pollinator pockets for small gardens.
— 10:30 a.m.: Pollinator garden menu.
— 11:45 a.m.: How to prepare your garden for birds.
— 1 p.m.: Creating your own tropical oasis.
For April 4:
— 9:15 a.m.: Using the color wheel in your garden.
— 10:30 a.m.: Succulent container gardening.
— 11:45 a.m.: Conifer gardening.
— Japanese maples and conifer combination pots.
Registration, which Prairie Gardens said is appreciated but isn’t required, for these sessions can be done through the store’s website.
No more
Ba’get at 1713 W. Kirby Ave., C, has closed. The business couldn’t be reached.