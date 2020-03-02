Here’s a chance to try out a new play space for kids before the owners open it in a permanent location.
The future Party Barn, a business being launched by four parents of small children, will hold a pop-up event from 10-6 p.m. March 7 at Round Barn in the banquet center space.
For a $5 admission, kids ages 2-12 can jump on several inflatables, with adults accompanying kids admitted for free.
Also included will be raffles, deals on Party Barn jump punch cards and membership opportunities.
Party Barn is a venture of Casey and Ryan Shelton of Champaign and Jon and Faith Cagle of Rantoul. The Sheltons have three children and the Cagles have two, Casey Shelton said.
“I have wanted to do this for almost four years,” she said. “I’m a stay-at-home mom, and just wanting something extra for the children do here.”
She and her husband have taken their kids to bounce house play spaces in other states, Casey Shelton said, and they see the potential for Champaign-Urbana to benefit from such a place, too.
The owners are working with Action Inflatables, Champaign, to provide the bounce houses they plan to have at their permanent location, yet to be announced, Shelton said.
They also plan to include a space for parties and another for parents to sit and work while their kids are enjoying the bounce houses, she said.
Stay tuned for information on the permanent location.
Eye clinic expanding
Chittick Family Eye Care will open a new clinic in downtown St. Joseph early this month.
It will be the ninth Chittick location, with others in Danville, Hoopeston, Watseka, Rantoul, Savoy, Villa Grove, Paris and Lincoln.
The St. Joseph clinic will have advanced technology to diagnose and manage a broad array of eye diseases and will be staffed with four doctors, plus certified optical and technical staff members.
“It has always been my goal to provide small communities with a home town eye doctor,” said owner/optometrist Dr. Shawn Mallady.
Appointments can be made now by calling 442-2631 or online at chittickeyecare.com.
A grand opening celebration with a ribbon-cutting is planned for 4-7 p.m. April 1, and the public is invited.
Air ambulance service growing
OSF Life Flight, a helicopter medical transport service, recently purchased a hangar at Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington and is also exploring options to add a helipad at OSF Heart of Medical Center, Urbana, according to OSF HealthCare spokeswoman Libby Allison.
OSF Life Flight began basing a helicopter at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, in 2018, though with service available between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. only, weather permitting, Allison said.
Purchasing a hangar at the airport last year means this transport service will be available around-the-clock, she said.
Oven’s off
Pizza Hut’s lease at 411 E. Green St., C, will end March 31, and it hasn’t been renewed, according to Jill Guth of the commercial real estate brokerage Guth & Associates.
This single-story 2,714-square-foot building will be available for lease on April 1.
The Pizza Hut at this location is owned by large franchisee NPC International, which also owns five Pizza Hut locations in the area including another in Champaign, and one in each of Savoy, Danville, Georgetown and Paris.
NPC International didn’t return calls to The News-Gazette.