Spritz Jewelers will remain in downtown Champaign when the store is relocated this spring.
Owner Jim Greenfield said the store, currently at 205 N. Neil St., C, will be moved in mid-March or early April to a nearby building at 205 W. Park Ave., C, the former Housing Authority of Champaign County location.
That building next to the Virginia Theatre was purchased by Shapland Realty and is undergoing a top to bottom renovation.
The relocated Spritz Jewelers will be in a smaller space than the current store has, 1,100 square feet compared to 6,500 square feet, but it will still carry the same kinds of jewelry items, Greenfield said. And the size of the store’s repair shop will be doubled, he said.
Greenfield said the new location will offer plentiful free parking next to the building. He looked at other locations, among them Carle at the Fields, he said, but Spritz has a long history in downtown Champaign. “We’ve always had great success with the downtown,” he said.
Laura Shapland of Shapland Realty said renovations to the building include, in part, exterior painting and adding lots of windows for more natural light and a west lobby.
In all, there will be 13,470 square feet of leasable space on three levels, with Spritz being the first tenant, she said.
The Champaign Park District’s Flower Island program will add some exterior flower beds to be planted in the spring, she said.
Help at home
Clark-Lindsey Village, Urbana, has launched a new venture called atHome With Clark-Lindsey.
It’s providing home care services such as home nursing and light housekeeping, and later this year will launch a line of concierge services such as lawn mowing, snow removal, pet care and meal delivery.
This new venture is intended to help older adults get the care they need in the comfort of their own homes, according to Clark-Lindsey. It can also make those home care services more affordable, because they’ll be charged by the task rather than the time spent by the caregiver, according to Clark-Lindsey Marketing Director Karen Blatzer.
Clark-Lindsey said it took a look at how care is being delivered in private homes, and found most of the cost is for the time a caregiver sits and waits in between support tasks.
Shop hosting open house
The Crow at 110, at 110 E. University Ave., C, will be open to the public from 3-5 p.m. March 7.
This is a retail space operated by Developmental Services Center, an agency that serves people with developmental disabilities. It’s not open on a regular basis, so this open house will provide an opportunity for the public to come and see the latest works created by DSC clients. Refreshments will also be served.
Plans for this space include the sale of items that have been hand-made by DSC clients and making it a venue to support the arts by hosting classes for the community, according to DSC.