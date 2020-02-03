If you prefer to shop vintage rather than new, here’s a new store to check out: Sticks & Stones Vintage Upcycling and Curiosities at 206 W. Washington St., Monticello.
Owner Laurie Trotter said she buys estates and contents of warehouses that go up for auction and sells the items at her shop, which opened in December. She refinishes a lot of the furniture she sells.
The store also has such things as candles, costume jewelry, glassware, “anything vintage,” Trotter said.
Store hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
Rugged Outdoors growing
The owners of Rugged Outdoors say they plan to add a second retail shop in Champaign this summer at Carle at the Fields.
The store will be in the remaining space of the Green Street Realty building on the corner of Curtis Road and Fields South Drive, where there will also be a new Hickory River Smokehouse, according to Shira Epstein, an owner of Rugged Outdoors and its sister business, Champaign Outdoors.
Rugged Outdoors features jackets and other outdoor gear, shoes, boots, socks, clothing, bags, camping gear, items for kids and travel accessories.
The existing Rugged Outdoors store at Carriage Center, 2017-B S. Neil St., C, is a retail arm of RuggedOutdoors.com.
Dan and Shira Epstein purchased the former Champaign Surplus in 2010 and have been expanding the business through the launches of Rugged Outdoors, RuggedOutdoors.com and Champaign Outdoors.
Dan Epstein said southwest Champaign presents a unique retail opportunity.
“Carle at the Fields is convenient for residents of southwest Champaign and highway traffic along I-57,” he said. “In this challenging retail environment, we are thankful our local community continues to support our third-generation business and help it grow.”
With the opening of the second Rugged Outdoors store, the Epsteins said the business will be providing about 50 local jobs in three retail sites and two distribution warehouses.
Pharmacy opens
Kirby Medical Center, Monticello, has opened its first retail pharmacy.
It’s called Kirby RX, and it’s in the hospital gift shop’s former space.
The gift shop has moved into a larger space next to the pharmacy, according to hospital CEO Steve Tenhouse.
Kirby RX is open from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
New location
Waypoint Analytical plans to celebrate its new location at 2902 Farber Drive, C, with the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday.
There will be a ribbon cutting and facility tours.
The move to a larger space was done in anticipation of a larger influx of soil samples, according to lab Manager John McManis.
The Champaign location, which does soil and plant tissue testing, is one of 14 sites for Memphis-based Waypoint Analytical.