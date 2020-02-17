More than a dozen area makers and artists are selling their handcrafted works at the new Nifty Nook, 123 W. Main St., U.
This shop is in Enchantment Alley, and a second Nifty Nook location will also be opening soon at Broadway Food Hall, 401 N. Broadway Ave., U, according to Judy Lee, a children’s-book author and graphic designer managing Nifty Nook.
This venture began as a holiday pop-up, with the Main Street shop opening in mid-January, Lee said.
In addition to her own works, there are handcrafted products being sold by 16 other makers. The artists and their businesses include:
— Illustrator Abby Coffey, Data Pillow.
— Woodworker James Buhr, Brace and Byte.
— Illustrator Anna Hennequet, Ekah.
— Designer/illustrator Keenan Dailey.
— Tina Miller, Big Grove Apiaries.
— Carlier Upchurch (painter), Fun Afraid.
— Textile designer and crafter Brianna Lawrence, Land Penguin.
— Bridget Winkler, Westmoreland Place (sewing and craft).
— Cynthia Medrano, Critically Enraged (embroidery).
— Laura Gallardo, Jam and Bee (ceramics).
— Plant product designer Sam Leung, Hemleva.
— Paper maker Veronica Steffen, Fresh Press.
— Lisa Connery, Crass Stitch (cross stitch).
— Jane Burke, The Little Soap Shop.
— Jackie Wright, The Wright Soapery.
— Crafter Jenn Lee.
The Main Street shop is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1 to 9 p.m. Sundays.
All are welcome to check out the shop at a ribbon-cutting ceremony set for 11 a.m. Feb. 19, Lee said. She also expects to open in Broadway Food Hall around the same date.
Makers and artists can sell their products at Nifty Nook for a membership fee, according to the Urbana Business Association.
Go green
Want to reduce your contributions to the landfill? Tara Allen is focusing on a zero-waste life at her new shop, Greener Goods, set to open Feb. 29 inside Sangamon on Main, 601 E. Main St., Mahomet.
Allen said Greener Goods is an offshoot of a Poshmark closet selling used clothing she began about a year and a half ago. It got her thinking, how else can she help reduce waste by introducing simple swaps for the average person, she said.
Among her products are going to be Tru Earth laundry detergent strips that come on a sheet and can be torn off for each load, reducing the need for a big plastic disposable containers that end up in landfills, she said. She’s also planning to carry such things as reusable tote shopping bags, lip balm in a cardboard container and bamboo toothbrushes.
Allen also plans to have a refillable product station in the shop where customers can buy a container or bring in their own containers and buy such products as dish soap and laundry detergent by the ounce.
Allen, of Mahomet, said Greener Goods will start out being open one evening a week — to be determined — and on Saturdays, with more extended store hours to come next fall.
Moving south
Insurance Providers Group, a locally-owned independent insurance agency, will relocate its Champaign offices this spring — from 501 E. University Ave., C, to Carle at the Fields.
Construction on the new offices at 3302 Mission Drive is underway, and IPG is planning to open at the new location in April, the company said.
The Carle at the Fields location, which is near Interstate 57 and Curtis Road, will provide more parking, visibility and growth room, according to IPG.
IPG has been in business since 1996, and also has offices in Rantoul, Paxton, Gibson City and Danville.