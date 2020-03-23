Elliott Counseling Group will be relocating its Urbana offices to a larger space.
Currently in Lincoln Square, the counseling service will move to its own building at 2001 Philo Road, U.
The new larger space should be in operation in June, according to Chief Operating Officer Lainey Emmons.
“We need more space,” she said. “We have outgrown all our locations.”
The current Lincoln Square space has eight therapy spaces, and the new one will have 20, she said.
The new building, which has been vacant for some time, is being gutted and remodeled, and will also have an addition built, she said.
Elliott also has offices in Champaign and Tuscola.
The counseling service has also extended its option for phone sessions to clients who want to avoid coming into offices in person.
These telemedicine visits have been available for the past couple of years, Emmons said, but it’s being offered to all clients to try and keep therapy going at a time when COVID-19 is spreading.
Closing temporarily
Kirby’s Firestone Tire and Service Center, Urbana, is closing for two weeks, the business announced on Facebook.
“We have asked our employees to follow Gov. Pritzker and the president’s guidelines to stay home,” the post says. “For the safety of our employees, their families and our community, we will be halting in-person repairs and car maintenance for the newt two weeks.
The business plans to announce when it will reopen for repair appointments.
“We’re just trying to make sure nobody gets sick,” said manager/partner Josh Farris.
Kirby’s said it considers both family and community important. Those in need of immediate vehicle repairs can contact the business on Facebook or email at KirbyTire@gmail.com and those requests will be handled on a case by case basis, according to owner Mike Kirby.