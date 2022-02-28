It's Your Business | Antique Day returning in Piatt County
If you enjoy browsing in antique stores, here’s an opportunity to visit nine of them in Piatt County.
Piatt County Antique Day is returning next weekend after a two-year break.
Callie Jo McFarland, Monticello’s director of community development, said the event began in 2013 to help draw visitors to smaller communities, and was last held in 2019.
A free event, it will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 5.
Visitors are invited to drop by the participating antique stores, including:
- Cyndi Lu’s Uniques, 111 N. Main St., Atwood.
- Woody’s Clock Shop, 101 S. Main St., Atwood.
- Barn Antiques, 51 Dodge St., Cisco.
- Three Toad Treasurers, 101 N. Jefferson St., Mansfield.
- Skinner’s Coach House Antiques, 816 S. Charter St., Monticello.
- Sticks & Stones Vintage Upcycling & Curiosities, 206 W. Washington St., Monticello.
- Sweet Grace Vintage, 419 Buchanan, Monticello.
- There’s No Place Like Home, 114 W. Washington St., Monticello.
- Willow Tree Missions, 100 E. Washington St., Monticello. (This is a new location set to formally open later in the spring, McFarland said.)
Mexican food at the mall
A new place for Mexican food, Cancun, will be opening soon in the food court at Market Place Mall in Champaign.
Owner Francisco Lopez said he hopes to open sometime next month.
He plans to serve tacos, nachos, burritos, Mexican corn, quesadillas and a few other items, “but pretty much authentic,” he said.
Lopez, originally from Decatur, already operates Cancun in Decatur and Burrito Express at Hickory Point Mall in Forsyth.
Now open
Sejal Patel has opened Brow Arch Salon at 501 S. Vine St., U. The salon offers threading, waxes, eyelashes and facial services.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Award-winning budgeting
The city of Urbana has received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association.
“The City wants to ensure residents that we are working hard to support the community by using sound practices,” said the city’s financial analyst, Alyana Robinson. “This award reflects our commitment to better serve the community and demonstrates our team’s dedication and hard work.”
There are more than 1,700 participants in the Budget Awards Program, according to the city.
To receive the award, budget documents must be rated proficient in four areas — policy document, financial plan, operations guide and communications device — and must meet 14 mandatory criteria within those categories.
