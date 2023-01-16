The grounds of a former nursing home at 1915 S. Mattis Ave., C, may become the site of a new apartment complex.
The Champaign Building Safety Division is reviewing a building-permit application submitted by Fairlawn Management of Champaign for four apartment buildings at 1915, 1917, 1919 and 1921 S. Mattis Ave.
All would be three-story buildings, two with 19 units and two with 24 units, according to the city.
The nursing home that was formerly there was Champaign Rehabiliation Center, and before that, it was Helia Healthcare of Champaign.
The former nursing home property was purchased a year ago for $610,000 by Champaign-based Fairlawn Capital Inc., according to Champaign County records.
No further information was available from Fairlawn about the apartment development plans.
Open house set
VitalSkin Dermatology of Champaign-Urbana will host an open house focusing on its cosmetic services at its Urbana practice at 1111 W. Kenyon Road from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday.
The open house will feature information about cosmetic services available with promotions and discounts and local artists will be on hand to display some of their works. Refreshments will be served.
Among cosmetic services offered are Juvederm, Botox, microneedling, medical grade facials, chemical peels, laser resurfacing and premium grade skin care products, according Dr. Jeremy Youse, who leads the local practice.
Pineapple party
Jackie Sampson wanted to launch a festival in her corner of downtown Champaign, and she wanted to get other businesses involved.
So here’s what she came up with: the first-ever Pineapple Fest at the Esquire Lounge.
Set for Jan. 21 at the Esquire, 106 N. Walnut St., C, Pineapple Fest will feature pineapple foods and drink specials all day (including pineapple margaritas, mocktails and pineapple beer made by Blind Pig Brewery), pineapple-themed cups to keep for the first 200 customers, locally made pineapple snacks and artwork and crafts done by local artists, said Sampson, Esquire co-owner.
Dealer helps
Willow Tree Missions, Monticello, will soon be picking up a truck of its own, courtesy of Rick Ridings Auto Group, Monticello, and the Community Foundation of East Central Illinois.
Jill Maxey, executive director of Willow Tree Missions, said her organization needs a truck to haul donated goods from one of its two thrift stores to the other.
The grant from Community Foundation of East Central Illinois was for $7,500, and Rick Ridings Auto Group found a good used truck for $15,000 and is donating the difference, Maxey said.
Willow Tree Missions is a nonprofit Christian organization Christian organization dedicated to eliminating domestic violence in Piatt County.
Attention landlords
The Champaign County Association of Realtors will host a seminar open to the public on the rights and responsibilities of landlords and tenants, to be held from 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 7 at its headquarters at 305 Burwash Ave., Savoy.
Among topics to be addressed by panelists is a new state law that includes a new “source of income” protected class under the state Human Rights Act, according to association President PJ Trautman.
Registration is required by Feb. 1 online or call the Champaign County Association of Realtors office at 217-356-1389.