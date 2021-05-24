It's Your Business | Arcola store finally gets to celebrate
Arcola’s new Sav-Mor Pharmacy is one of nine Sav-Mor shops in Illinois.
There was a ribbon cutting May 17 — a delayed celebration for the store that opened March 15.
Store hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 pm. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.
Among the services Sav-Mor lists, in addition to pharmacy, are home delivery, medication adherence, synchronizing medication refills and multi-dose pill packing.
Other Illinois locations are in Atwood, Cerro Gordo, Tuscola, Pana, Neoga, Louisville, Nokomis and Virden.
DACC receives gift
Danville Area Community College will hold a groundbreaking June 25 for a remodeling project to enhance and expand an educational facility for nursing, medical imaging and health information technology in a former U.S. Army Reserve facility at 2408 E. Main St.
The $5.7 million project is being funded with help from a new gift from the Julius W. Hegeler II Foundation.
Mr. Hegeler’s latest gift to the college was made posthumously, with the foundation’s awareness of what DACC meant to Mr. Hegeler in his lifetime.
“We saw the need DACC has to expand its health care education, and the community’s need for more people to enter into health care professions,” said board member Lois Wise.
DACC President Stephen Nacco said the hope is to be able to fund the rest of the project with state and federal support.
Open for repairs
The former Blink Mobile in Champaign is now Phone 911 at 510 N. Cunningham Ave., Suite 10, U.
The shop offers repairs to phones, tablets and laptops, prepaid wireless phone service and is an Amazon Hub location.
Manager Ben Hodson said the Phone 911 name and new shop location have been around since last year, but the shop recently opened to walk-in business.
It’s open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Honors
Health Alliance Medical Plans has earned a quality award from the Pharmacy Quality Alliance for a third year.
The Health Alliance Medicare Prescription Plan received a Laura Cranston Excellence in Quality Award for high achievement in Pharmacy Quality Alliance measures of medication safety and appropriate use, the company said.
“Our members and their families matter and meeting their health care needs is at the heart of everything we do. We continue to improve our products, value and member experience to service our members,” said Dennis Hesch, Health Alliance president and CEO. “Awards like this help guide us as we measure the quality of our processes, member experiences and health outcomes.”
