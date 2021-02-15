Regina Johnson has been baking cakes for years, but once she needed to start a gluten-free diet for health reasons, she decided to begin perfecting her cakes and other baked goods in all gluten-free versions.
And not just for people who need to be on gluten-free diets: This bakery is for everyone, Johnson said.
Her Pesotum home-based business, RegCakes, is also open for business every Friday at Lincoln Square in Urbana.
The bakery combines Johnson’s longtime love of baking and her husband Adam’s love for gardening, using home-grown produce such as sweet potatoes and pecans in the baked goods.
The couple’s four children also help out with such jobs as labeling and clean-up, Johnson said.
The cakes come in such flavors as double chocolate, black and white, double lemon, pumpkin, double vanilla, seedless blackberry swirl, brown sugar chiffon, strawberry rhubarb, carrot and buttermilk chocolate. Customers can also choose from a list of batter add-ins and toppings, Johnson said.
Johnson also makes gluten-free cookies, cinnamon rolls and dinner and Hawaiian rolls.
How to be her customer:
Her pop-up bakery is open at Lincoln Square from 2:30-5:30 p.m each Friday. (Note, she won’t be open at Lincoln Square on Feb. 19.) She also brings pe-ordered cakes to Lincoln Square for pick-up from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays, or customers can pick up orders in Pesotum.
You can also browse and order on the website at
Need a meal?
Philo Tavern is working with donors to provide some free meals to families impacted by COVID-19.
A community member donated $500, and a couple of others have offered to donate more when that fund runs out, according to employee Sterling Bollman.
Community members can nominate worthy recipients by sending a private message on Philo Tavern’s Facebook page with information about how the family being nominated has been impacted by COVID-19.
The winners will get $25 gift cards, enough to feed a family of four a meal from Philo Tavern.
Bollman said these gift cards are intended to give a family going through a rough time due to COVID-19 a stress-free dinner.
Marketing for home industry
Peyton Zerrusen’s new Mahomet-based business, Peyton Marie Marketing, is focused on services for home builders, Realtors, developers, insurance agents, staging companies and others in the home industry.
Zerrusen was already serving this industry and others as a photographer and decided to expand recently to a full-service marketing agency.
Some of the services she is offering include social media management, digital ad performance, website and blog management and photography.
Zerrusen formerly worked for the University of Illinois in events management for the College of Engineering and international advancement at the campus level, she said.
Her clients are both local and from outside Illinois.
Contact the agency at 217-254-2091 or see the website at peytonmariemarketing.com
Hospital honored
Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, has gotten top honors from Healthgrades, an online resource that evaluates hospital quality based on clinical outcomes.
Healthgrades awarded Carle Foundation Hospital its 2021 America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award, placing Carle among the top 1 percent of nearly 4,500 hospitals assessed nationwide.
Carle hospital also was recognized by Healthgrades this year as:
— One of the nation’s 100 best hospitals for cardiac care for a fifth year in a row.
— One of the nation’s 100 best hospitals for gastrointestinal care and for critical care, both for three years in a row.
— One of the nation’s 100 best hospitals for pulmonary care and for stroke care.
— Coronary Intervention Excellence Award for 2021 and Neurosciences Excellence Award for the third year in a row.
Share news about your business: Deb Pressey can be reached at dpressey@news-gazette.media.