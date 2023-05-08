A new indoor baseball and softball training facility, a D-Bat franchise, will be under construction soon in Champaign.
It will be located at 1912 Glenn Park Drive, in part of the former ValuCheck grocery building that Habitat for Humanity purchased for its ReStore shop.
D-Bat Champaign will be operated by Heather Landrus and her brother, Derrick Landrus.
It will have a pro shop and 15 cages — four with pitching machines and one with a Hit-Trax machine, said Heather Landrus. It will also have a party room that can be rented for birthday parties and events, individualized coaching, clinics and camps — all for kids through adults.
“There will be something for everyone,” she said.
Demo of the former grocery space just began this past week, and Landrus said she hopes to have the facility open by September.
D-Bat, founded in 1998, opened its first training center in Addison, Texas, and has been franchising across the country since 2008.
Heather Landrus said she and her brother visited the Texas headquarters more than a year ago, “and we were sold.”
She knows there are other baseball/softball training opportunities in Champaign-Urbana, she said, but with so many kids involved in these sports she sees a need for even more.
Heather Landrus is a former nurse and the former principal of Mahomet-Seymour Junior High School. After 20 years in education, she decided to step away, with her first and still current business venture being Happy Frog Delivery Service, a package delivery service she runs in partnership with Amazon.
She plans to divide her time between her two businesses, with her brother, the former baseball coach at Charleston High School, serving as general manager of D-Bat Champaign.
Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County Executive Director Chad Hoffman said Habitat’s ReStore is taking up half the former grocery store space, and the organization is excited to have a taker for the other half. Habitat will put that income to use building more houses, he said.
Hiring underway
The new Dick’s House of Sport store under construction at Market Place mall, Champaign, is set to open this summer, and hiring is underway, the company said.
Mass hiring events for the new Dick’s House of Sport store have already begun, and will run through May 26 at the I Hotel and Conference Center, 1900 S. First St., C.
Hours for the mass hiring location are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, except for Tuesdays when the hours will be and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Employees being sought in Champaign include an executive director, golf pro, retail sales and retail freight staff, cashiers, retail bike technician, assistant store managers, dedicated store visual manager, community events manager and marketing manager.
To learn more about the available jobs: dickssportinggoods.jobs/house-of-sport/
Opening a kitchen
Smith Burger Co. plans to open a kitchen and dining space at Collective Pour, the craft beer and whisky bar in downtown Champaign.
It will serve the full menu from Smith Burger Co.’s food truck, plus a few more specials exclusive to Collective Pour.
“And don’t fret, Big Green isn’t going anywhere. We’ll still be out five days a week for lunch,” the business posted on Facebook.
Co-owner Jessica Smith said the starting schedule at Collective Pour will be 5-9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, beginning at a date to be announced.
Nominations sought
The Executive Club of Champaign County is accepting nominations for the annual Athena leadership and young professional leadership awards, recognizing outstanding professional women.
The organization is dedicated to promoting personal and professional development of women in leadership roles in Champaign County, according to its communications chair Cayla Waters.
The leadership award is given to a woman who has achieved professional excellence, actively served the community and helped women reach their full potential.
The young professional leadership award is given to an emerging leader demonstrating excellence, creativity and initiative in her profession, business or community.
Nomination will close on June 16.
The event for this year’s award presentations is set for Sept. 28.
To nominate online: executiveclubcc.org/ATHENA-Award
New owner
The Willows & Moon store at 19 E. North St., Danville, is getting a new owner.
Tiffany Rich, the owner since January, said she is stepping away from the business.
She declined to identify the new owner, but said the paperwork was set to be signed this past week.
Parking lot licensed for events
The Rose Bowl Tavern will again be hosting outdoor entertainment on the east half Urbana’s Parking Lot 1, the metered lot at Race and Water streets.
The city issued a license to the downtown tavern, saying it met the criteria which includes hosting, on average, more than one concert or event every day from May 1 through Oct. 31.
While Rose Bowl is using half the parking lot this year, Goose Alley traffic will be one-way for eastbound traffic from Race Street to 200 feet west of Broadway Avenue.
Traffic will enter the parking lot near the intersection of Race and Water and exit it by heading east on Goose Alley to Broadway, according to the city.