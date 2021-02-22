Chicago-based Tricoci University of Beauty Culture is offering teachers, front-line essential workers and active and retired military personnel a break on its services at all 16 of its locations, including those in Urbana and Danville.
Salon services are being offered at a discount to teachers and frontline workers, and haircuts are being offered free to active and retired military personnel under a new program called Tricoci Loves Community, the beauty school chain said.
Services will be provided by Tricoci students under the supervision of licensed teachers.
The 10 percent discount being offered to front-line workers and teachers will be applied to any products or services such as haircuts, hair color, skin care, waxes, nail services and makeup application.
“This program is our way of showing appreciation for members of our armed forces, front-line workers and teachers in the communities we serve,” said Kristi Walz, regional director of campus operations. “While this has been a difficult time for everyone, we want to give back to those who have put themselves in the line of fire to help us all during the coronavirus outbreak.”
Honoring local products
Here’s a chance to help get products made in your county recognized through the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association’s Makers Madness: The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois competition.
You can cast your vote for your favorite local product at makersmadnessil.com through midnight Feb. 28.
After the top 16 products are selected in the current round of voting, there will be three more rounds of voting in March to further narrow the field, with the winner set to be announced March 24.
The competition is aimed at highlighting the many products made in Illinois, according to the manufacturing group.
At news-gazette.com: A list of products made in Champaign County for which votes can be cast, via the county Economic Development Corp.
Appraiser honored
Whitsitt and Associates, a full-service appraisal service in Champaign, announced appraiser Christy Simon Whitt has been awarded the Appraisal Institute’s MAI (Member, Appraisal Institute) designation.
The MAI membership designation is held by professionals who provide a wide range of services on all types of property, including commercial, industrial, agricultural, residential and vacant land.
MAI designated members must meet standards, education and ethics requirements and pass a final comprehensive exam.
