Restaurant questions? Submit them here
If you’d like to dine at a restaurant — and still be in line with pandemic safety rules without freezing outdoors while you eat — check out the new heated cabins outside Billy Barooz Pub & Grill, 2521 Village Green Place, C.
Each cabin can seat up to six people and is heated via an individual duct, according to manager Cory Garcia.
There are currently 11 cabins, but the pub is looking into adding more, Garcia said.
Each party can sit in one of the cabins for an hour during lunch and an hour and 15 minutes during dinner at peak serving times, but customers are welcome to stay in the cabins longer if they arrive later in the evening.
Reservations for cabin seating for dinner are advised, Garcia said. Billy Barooz is also continuing to sell food for carryout, she said.
Trade in your clothes
University of Illinois student Mona Fang’s startup business, Karma Trade, has a new-ish retail store at 129 N. Race St., U, behind Analog wine bar and store, in the same building.
Customers can swap out clothes in their own closets for those they find in the shop and also trade them in for store credit, Fang said.
Fang, a sophomore majoring in aerospace engineering, said she came up with the business idea in high school.
The store is currently open from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturdays.
Chartering on
Peoria Charter owner and President Bill Winkler said the $150,000 he got through the state’s Business Interruption Grant program will provide enough cash flow to keep his business running through March.
And he’s optimistic about more business returning after that, as more and more people are protected with a COVID-19 vaccination.
As of the end of October, sales revenue was down 93 percent, courtesy of the pandemic, he said.
The grant will cover the company’s operating expenses through March, he said.
Peoria Charter, which has a hub in Urbana, is still running two trips a day from Urbana to Chicago, Winkler said.
The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce was instrumental in his receiving the grant, Winkler said, “and I can’t say how thankful I am for their help.”
Forklift education
Forklift training will be available again next month through Danville Area Community College’s Corporate Education. It will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 7 at DACC’s Technology Center. The training costs $150. Reserve a spot by calling 217-443-8779 or emailing bwoodworth@dacc.edu.
Share news about your business: Deb Pressey can be reached at 217-393-8258 or dpressey@news-gazette.com.