Apricot Lane Boutique is in the process of moving from Campustown to a new building at 1005 S. Neil St., C.
Owner Donna Walthall said she hopes to be in her new store space, which is between Papa Del’s and Marine Bank, by Oct. 10.
The new store will offer parking out front. And while it will continue to carry clothing appealing to college students, Walthall said, she plans to expand the selection to include some more mature styles and possibly some extended sizes.
“We’re trying to expand our customer base just a little bit,” she said.
The current store at 622 E. Green St., C, remains open. But there will likely be a bit of down time between the move from the Campustown location to South Neil Street, Walthall said.
Also an owner of Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Walthall became the new owner of Apricot Lane in June 2019.
Restaurant closes doors
An extended restriction prohibiting indoor service at Campustown bars and restaurants was the final nail in the coffin for the Campustown location of Merry Ann’s Diner, which closed earlier this month, according to District Manager Michael Wells.
Traffic at the Campustown location, at 701 S. Gregory St., U, had already slowed down since it is heavily tied to the University of Illinois population, he said. Then came the prohibition on indoor dining at this restaurant, which has no outdoor seating space.
On the bright side, Merry Ann’s at 1510 S. Neil St., C, has resumed 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week service, and business there is “going strong,” Wells said.
Here’s some of what Merry Ann’s posted earlier this month on Facebook:
“It is with heavy hearts we announce our Urbana diner will be closing permanently. We absolutely loved serving the Urbana campus community for over 10 years. Unfortunately, the latest restrictions on indoor dining proved to be more loss than we could handle,” the post said. “We know this pandemic has been like none other and the safety of the students and faculty are paramount.”
Mattex expands
Mattex Service Company, which has locations in Champaign, Monticello and Mattoon, said it will become the new owner of Rardin Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning in Mattoon on Oct. 1.
A provider of heating, cooling, plumbing and electrical services in business since 1994, Mattex first opened a storefront in Mattoon in 2018. When locally-owned Rardin merges into Mattex next month, it will serve customers in Mattoon, Charleston, Arthur, Arcola, Sullivan, Neoga and surrounding areas, the company said.
“We are excited to bring this new partnership to the Mattoon area,” said Mike Nichelson, president and CEO of Mattex Service Company. ”This new relationship between Mattex and Rardin allows us to increase our ability to hire local technicians and invest in maturing the skill sets and careers of those in the trades.”
Rardin’s founder Oscar Rardin and another Rardin employee will join Mattex when the sale is completed.
Realtor of the year named
Deana Gauze has been named Realtor of the Year by the Champaign County Association of Realtors.
The honor is based on involvement with the Realtors group, the community and real estate industry.
Gauze, a broker with Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group of Champaign, has served on Champaign County Association of Realtors committees and volunteered at Eastern Illinois Foodbank, Habitat for Humanity, Lifeline Connect and WBGL. She’s also an active member and leader at her church, Sangamon Valley Christian Center, the Realtors group said.
Others honored include:
— Debbie Estes, a broker with Re/Max Realty Associates of Champaign: R.O.O.K.I.E. of the year award.
— Casey Ryan, broker with Re/Max Realty Associates of Mahomet: Affiliate C.H.O.I.C.E. Award.
— Suzanne Stachura of Busey Bank of Mahomet: Affiliate of the Year Award.