Jose Aceves knows people really need a safe space to de-stress these days.
So he’s providing one, called Rage Room Champaign.
It was set to open this weekend at 602 S. Staley Road, C.
From a Rage Room flier: “Running out of things to do? Mad at your significant other? Enraged at your boss? Now you can come in and smash your rage away.”
Rage Room has nine different rooms where customers wearing protective gear can grab a baseball or a hammer and smash up items such as cast-off electronics or glass to help relieve their stress, Aceves said.
Smashing tools and protective gear are provided, and customers can also bring in their own items to smash.
Hours are 3-11 p.m. seven days a week.
Customers can walk in or make an appointment in advance through Rage Room’s Facebook page.
Almost finished
McDonald’s franchise owner Brad Davis said the extensive remodeling underway at the Champaign McDonald’s at 2909 W. Kirby Ave., C is nearly completed.
The drive-thru has remained open, and Davis said he hopes to have the lobby and indoor service back open soon after Thanksgiving.
Horizon Hobby buys RealFlight
Champaign-based Horizon Hobby announced that it’s acquired RealFlight radio-controlled flight simulator software from Knife Edge Software. Terms of the sale weren’t disclosed.
Along with the acquisition, Horizon Hobby plans to employ the RealFlight software development team.
“Knife Edge Software has built an amazing platform with RealFlight,” said Horizon Hobby CEO Chris Dickerson. “The Horizon team is excited to continue to enhance the software with next generation features and align our RC airplane offerings so pilots can further explore their passion for flying.”
RealFlight, Knife Edge Software’s flagship product, includes more than 170 different aircraft to fly, among them aircraft from Horizon Hobby’s E-flite, HobbyZone, Hangar 9 and Blade brands, according to an announcement from Horizon Hobby.
Franchisees wanted
Ginger Ale’s, a specialty beverage shop in Olney, has awarded its first franchise for a new location in Effingham, and says it’s also looking for potential franchisees in the Champaign area.
Founded in 2015, Ginger Ale’s offers “more than 2.8 septillion” drink options, among them sodas, teas, specialty coffees and espressos, smoothies and frappes. It also has more than 75 flavor-shot choices, breakfast foods, soft pretzels and gourmet cookies.
Also looking for franchisees in the Champaign area: Atlanta-based Cinnaholic, a gourmet vegan bakery chain that was featured on ABC’s “Shark Tank.”
The chain has 54 locations and 60 under development, and wants to grow in key markets.
Cinnaholic said franchisees must have a minimum net worth of $500,000 and meet the minimum liquid assets requirement of $200,000.