It's Your Business | Carle's cafeteria remodel nearing completion
After a year-and-a-half remodeling project, Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana has opened its lower-level cafeteria space under the name reFresh Eatery.
Kevin Steffes, director of food services at the hospital, said favorites such as made-to-order omelets at breakfast will remain available. But there’s also a new and improved “big bowl” station with two featured salads a week and the ability to create your own salad prepared by a food service staff member, he said.
More upgrades include a daily wellness entree that meets specific nutritional guidelines and a move toward more environmentally-friendly packaging.
The project has been done in phases and has included a new break room, staff restroom, dish room, conference room and support space for staff offices, a new tray line and preparation area for inpatient meals, a new dining room and serving area, public restroom and all new preparation and refrigeration units for retail food service.
Still to come in the next couple of months will be two additional refrigeration units and dry storage spaces.
Cowboy on wheels
Bernard Baker rides horses (along with bikes), writes western novels and considers himself to be a cowboy.
So when he decided to open a bicycle shop in his native Danville, the shop name he chose is Cowboy Up.
His new shop at 19 East North Street, Danville, will officially open Feb. 12 and will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The shop will buy, sell, repair and rent new and used bicycles, and Baker said he also plans to have motorized bikes on display soon.
Baker retired from General Motors after 31 years in 2003, and said he began riding a bike after he got a traffic ticket in 1997.
He’s the author of “The Tall Cotton Gang” trilogy.
Appointed
Kari Johnson Smith, owner and president of Champaign Jewelers, is one of five retail members who have been appointed to the Independent Jewelers Organization board of directors for a three-year term.
The new appointees were chosen from among 650 retailers and 190 suppliers, “which really says a lot about their leadership abilities,” said the organization’s president and CEO, Jeff Roberts. “They all have been active, supportive memes and have contributed strongly for a good number of years.”
Open seven days
The Ribeye restaurant at 1701 S. Neil St., C, has resumed its original hours.
It’s now open 4:30-9 p.m Monday through Thursday, 4:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, 4-9:30 p.m. Saturday and 4-9 p.m. Sunday.
The Ribeye is open for dine-in only, except for salads and creamed herring, both sold in half-pound, 1-pound and 2-pound carry-out sizes, according to the restaurant management.
Reservations are accepted for every night except Saturdays and Valentine’s Day.
