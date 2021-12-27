It's Your Business | Champaign engineering firm expands again
Midwest Engineering and Testing, Champaign, has expanded to a third city, buying Ramsey Geotechnical Engineering in Bloomington.
The company also opened an office in Springfield this past October.
Daniel Tappendorf, company president, said Ramsey President Doug Ramsey and other Ramsey employees are being retained.
Midwest Engineering and Testing offers geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing and environmental engineering services.
Ameren Illinois ranked tops
Ameren Illinois was ranked first in residential customer satisfaction among large Midwest electric utilities in a 2021 J.D. Powers study.
Of the 16 electric Midwest utilities ranked, Ameren got 779 points out of 1,000, and was one point ahead of the second-highest ranked in its category, MidAmerican Energy.
It’s the first time Ameren Illinois received the top honors in the annual customer service rankings, the utility said.
“I could not be prouder of the job our team did in the face of significant challenges and business disruptions this past year,” said Ameren Illinois Chairman and President Richard Mark. “We’re honored and humbled that our customers value our efforts to deliver a superior customer experience.”
The annual J.D. Power Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study ranks customer satisfaction for the 145 largest electric utilities in the U.S. It takes into account customer evaluations of their utility’s power quality and reliability price, billing and payment, communications, corporate citizenship and customer care, according to Ameren.
Financial ed from Busey
Would you spend five to 10 minutes online learning how to budget, manage debt, or prepare for retirement or home ownership?
Busey Bank is offering a new, free financial education tool called Financial Pathways.
The program is described by Busey as “an interactive, mobile-first financial education solution delivering a unique learning opportunity to customers and communities throughout the bank’s footprint — Illinois, Missouri, Florida and Indiana — and beyond.”
Users will find a content library with more than 250 topics, divided under seven general categories, with each module running from five to 10 minutes.
Under the “Financial Foundations” category, for example, there are such topics as car loans, credit cards and preventing overdraft fees. Under Building Financial Capability are such topics as creating a budget, credit scores and reports, debt management and taxes.
To see more and access the educational modules: busey.com/FinancialPathwaysClosed?
The Applebee’s Grill and Bar at 2121 N. Prospect Ave., C was closed earlier this week, and the status of the restaurant was unknown. The phone wasn’t being answered, and a sign on the front door and the corporate website both indicated this location was temporarily closed.
The Champaign Applebee’s posted on its Facebook page Dec. 14 that it was looking to fill jobs for servers, line cooks and other positions.
