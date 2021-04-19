Big changes are in the works at Champaign Outdoors/Rugged Outdoors at 2017 S. Neil St., C.
The Champaign Outdoors name is on the way out, and the entire South Neil Street space will be converted to a larger Rugged Outdoors shop, which has been an outlet for the online business.
Champaign Outdoors merchandise — including such items as socks, hats, shoes, winter goods, shorts and bookbags — is all on clearance sale, according to co-owner Dan Epstein.
The sale will run for several months, he said, and eventually this location will carry mostly footwear.
The new, smaller Rugged Outdoors store to open at the Carle at the Fields development, at the corner of Curtis Road and Fields South Drive, is still on track to likely open in June, he said.
It will carry apparel and other items.
The online Rugged Outdoors site accounts for the bulk of sales, Epstein said. Customers can shop the 40,000-square-foot warehouse in Champaign and have items shipped to the South Neil Street store or their homes.
Grand opening set
Burlington Stores has confirmed the grand opening date for its new store in Champaign at 2006 N. Prospect Ave. will be May 7.
Burlington stores carry coats and other apparel for women, men and kids, footwear, accessories and gift and home items.
Further details about the opening will be coming soon, a company spokeswoman said.
Open Saturdays
Behemoth Durable Goods, which opened last year in downtown Champaign at 105 S. Walnut St., is now open to walk-in customers once a week from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.
A venture of Jim Standerfer, who operates Lumbering Behemoth, and Kelly Hieronymus Whiting of Sunshine Design, this shop at 105 S. Walnut St. has been open in recent months largely by appointment, Standerfer said.
Appointments can still be made to shop, he said.
The store carries Standerfer’s hand-crafted furniture, plus lighting, paintings, photos, ceramics and pillows. All items are made by local artists, Standerfer said.
Due to the pandemic, the store wasn’t open on a regular basis, Standerfer said, but they plan to expand hours soon.
Farmers’ market update
Coming soon: Fresh produce, garden seedlings, artwork, crafts and bakery at Urbana’s Market at the Square.
The market is set to open this year at 7 a.m. May 1 and run each Saturday through Oct. 30.
Market Coordinator Bryan Heaton said there won’t be any restrictions on the number of vendors this year, but there will still be capacity limits as current pandemic restrictions continue to apply.
There will also continue to be one-way traffic through the market, social distancing will still need to be observed and, based on square footage, there will be a maximum 775 people allowed in, he said.
Despite restrictions, attendance for the 2020 market averaged about 3,300 people per week during each Saturday’s market hours, Heaton said.
He expects about 30 vendors will be on hand for the market’s opening day.
There may be some food trucks, he said, but note: All food items sold at the market must be sold to go and consumed elsewhere.
Share news about your business: Staff writer Deb Pressey can be reached at dpressey@news-gazette.media.