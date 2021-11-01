It's Your Business | Champaign shop to offer flowers, bakery, calligraphy
Champaign-based floral designer Andrea Hunt-Shelton is getting ready to open a new multi-vendor shop that will house her floral studio and several additional businesses serving weddings and other events.
C-U Flower House by A. Hunt Design is set to open in early December at 2000 S. Neil St., C.
Hunt-Shelton said the new location will also house an event rental business providing ceremony arches, rentable chandeliers, vintage couches and rugs and other items for events.
She also plans to have a table that can seat up to 15 people in the floral shop that will be available to book several nights a week for catered dinners.
She plans to add a second table later that can seat another 15 people.
Also to be at this location will be co-op space for others in the events business, such as photographers and videographers, to meet with clients, she said.
Hunt-Shelton said she’s planning this venture to serve as a space where her business and others can work together and help each other grow.
Two of the vendors to be joining her at this new location will be Hunny Bunny Bakes and Apricity Ink.
Hunny Bunny Bakes, a bakery based at Strawberry Fields, Urbana, will be adding a retail shop to the South Neil Street location.
Owner Mary Enright said she plans to also sell such retail items as cake toppers and add a new product — short-order cakes.
“We are going to introduce short-order cakes, because right now, if you want to get a cake, you have to get on my custom calender,” she said.
She’s aiming for a turnaround time for her short-order cakes within 48 hours, she said.
Apricity Ink, a calligraphy, stationary and events business operated by Kate Wilken, is currently based at Wilken’s home in Champaign.
A pointed pen calligrapher who uses a pen dipped in ink, Wilken said she provides such items as invitations, place cards, seating charts, menus and signage.
Wilken said the South Neil location will be a great place to showcase her products and meet with clients.
Hunt-Shelton said she hopes to have a soft opening at the end of November and a grand opening early in December.
New branch
Philo Exchange Bank plans to open a new branch location at 109 N. Main St., St. Joseph, in December.
It will be a temporary location as the bank establishes a permanent location in the next 12-18 months.
“We are excited for this opportunity to expand our bank footprint to the St. Joseph area,” said Les Hoveln, executive vice president and senior lender.
The new location will have bank teller operations and a loan department on-site led by Hoveln.
Philo Exchange Bank, in operation since 1883, currently has four locations in Philo, Allerton and Broadlands.
Fewer days for steak
Alexander’s Steakhouse at 202 W. Anthony Drive, C, is now closed on Sundays and Mondays due to a staffing shortage, according to the Peoria company that owns it, Mercedes Restaurants Inc.
“This will continue indefinitely,” said Karen Getz, secretary/treasurer with the corporate office. “While we have staffing issues in all of our restaurants, we have not had to close in other markets. We have also had to turn away customers in all restaurants.”
Mercedes Restaurants also has three other Alexander’s Steakhouse locations in Peoria, Springfield and Normal.
Share news about your business: Deb Pressey can be reached at dpressey@news-gazette.com.