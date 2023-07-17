Champaign’s Drury Inn & Suites is getting a top-to-bottom remodeling.
Work has been underway at the hotel at 905 W. Anthony Drive, C, since mid-June and is set to be completed in the fall
Remodeling is being done on both the interior, including all 131 rooms and public areas, and the exterior, according to David Nischweitz of Drury Hotels.
The hotel has 115 standard rooms and 16 suites/oversized rooms, he said.
Drury Hotels has about a half-dozen similar renovations underway at other properties across the country and also has four hotels under construction in Tallahassee, Fla., Savannah, Ga., Arlington, Texas and Chattanooga, Tenn.
The chain has more than 150 hotels in 26 states, Nischweitz said.
The Champaign hotel, located near Interstate 74 and Prospect Avenue, is remaining open while the work is underway, he said.
Dispensary update
Construction is going to be underway soon on the new Seven Point cannabis dispensary in Danville. A groundbreaking is set for Danville’s second dispensary at noon July 24 at the site at 380 Eastgate Drive.
As of July 26, the contractor will begin fencing in the site, moving in a job trailer and starting earth work, according to Seven Point CEO Brad Zerman.
He anticipates being able open the new dispensary by the end of the first quarter of next year, he said.
Developers sought
The village of Savoy is seeking interest from developers to create what it’s describing as a “mixed-use, downtown-style development” for about three acres of village-owned land at the northwest corner of U.S. 45 and Church Street.
“The downtown area will be the heart of Savoy and the feature of future village postcards,” the request for expressions of interest states. “This project includes establishing a public plaza or community gathering space to be enjoyed by residents for generations, public parking area and privately owned mixed-use buildings.
At one time Church Street and U.S. 45/Dunlap Avenue was a central business district, “but over time Savoy grew and commerce “took on a more vehicle-centered focus moving north along U.S. 45,” the description of the project states.
“The village wants active streets, lined with an eclectic mix of windows, doors and storefronts and void of monotony and blank walls, and bustling with outdoor cafes, sidewalk sales and public seating,” it states.
Responses from interested developers are due by Sept. 15.