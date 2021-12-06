It's Your Business | Coffee shop on way in Savoy
Plans for the new Moonbeans coffee shop near Walmart in Savoy are progressing.
The Savoy Village Board took action Wednesday, approving the site plan and directing village staff to issue a building permit for Moonbeans — which will include a 2,750-square-foot building, 1,300-square-foot outdoor patio and drive-thru at 405 S. Dunlap Ave.
The village owns the property and has an active purchase agreement with Kip Doyle, who applied for the building permit.
Village Administrator Christopher Walton said staff thinks the new coffee shop will be open by next fall.
Doyle told the board his son and son’s wife will be partners in the business and the coffee shop will also serve pies and possibly ice cream.
Village President John Brown said Moonbeans will be an asset for Savoy.
“This is a unique kind of place we don’t have,” he said.
Holiday pop-up
The Station Theatre at 223 N. Broadway, U, will host a holiday pop-up market from 4-7 p.m. Dec. 12.
Vivian Krishnan, a board member, costume designer and artist, said there will be about a half-dozen artists bringing their works to the market.
Those will include paintings, sculpture, ceramics, prints and cards, and handmade plush toys, she said.
There will also be beverages available and a raffle with proceeds to help pay for a new roof at the theater, she said.
Admission is free. Parking is available across the street from the theater, Krishnan said.
Ameren helping pantries
Ameren Illinois has donated new energy-efficient 17-cubic-foot convertible refrigerator/freezers to 35 food pantries through its Ameren Cares program.
Among recipients in the area were Restoration Urban Ministries in Champaign, Salvation Army of Vermilion County in Danville, the Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School Market and the Neighborhood Market in Clinton.
Ameren said it gave an additional 26 refrigerator/freezers to 26 food pantries in March.
Grants provided
The Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation has chosen Champaign-based Promise Healthcare to get one of its 18 community grants for this year.
In all, the foundation, a charitable arm of dental benefits provider Delta Dental, is awarding nearly $245,000 in Illinois to improve oral health for kids.
The SmileHealthy program at Promise Healthcare is receiving a $10,000 grant, according to the foundation.
Share news about your business: Deb Pressey can be reached at dpressey@news-gazette.com.